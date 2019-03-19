All apartments in La Palma
5001 Cordoba
5001 Cordoba

5001 Cordoba Circle · No Longer Available
5001 Cordoba Circle, La Palma, CA 90623
recently renovated
Fully remodeled. New flooring, kitchen counter, new outlet, switches and led lights. Big yard with fruit trees. Cul de sac street.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5001 Cordoba have any available units?
5001 Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
Is 5001 Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Cordoba isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 5001 Cordoba offer parking?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Cordoba have a pool?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Cordoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Cordoba does not have units with air conditioning.
