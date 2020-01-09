Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 16521 Stonehaven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
16521 Stonehaven Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378, SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
16521 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mirada, CA
.
Is 16521 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
16521 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mirada
.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
La Mirada 3 Bedrooms
La Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Altadena, CA
Compton, CA
Temple City, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Walnut, CA
West Carson, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Duarte, CA
El Segundo, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles