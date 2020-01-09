All apartments in La Mirada
16521 Stonehaven Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

16521 Stonehaven Court

16521 Stonehaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378, SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
16521 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 16521 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
16521 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16521 Stonehaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16521 Stonehaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

