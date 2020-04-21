All apartments in La Mirada
16326 Creekside Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

16326 Creekside Place

16326 Creekside Place · No Longer Available
Location

16326 Creekside Place, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
A RARE rental home in Hillsborough Collection!!!
Located in a cul-de-sac street in a gated community. Privacy, quiet. Great location!
Turnkey home, recently renovated, feels like new. High vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen with Caesar-stone countertop and GE appliances. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout the home. Laundry-room upstairs. Clean, clean, clean. The gated community offers great amenities: Community pool & spa, playground, safety, etc. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf course, gym. Great home to raise a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16326 Creekside Place have any available units?
16326 Creekside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16326 Creekside Place have?
Some of 16326 Creekside Place's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16326 Creekside Place currently offering any rent specials?
16326 Creekside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16326 Creekside Place pet-friendly?
No, 16326 Creekside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16326 Creekside Place offer parking?
Yes, 16326 Creekside Place offers parking.
Does 16326 Creekside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16326 Creekside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16326 Creekside Place have a pool?
Yes, 16326 Creekside Place has a pool.
Does 16326 Creekside Place have accessible units?
No, 16326 Creekside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16326 Creekside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16326 Creekside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16326 Creekside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16326 Creekside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
