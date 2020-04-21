16326 Creekside Place

Amenities

A RARE rental home in Hillsborough Collection!!!

Located in a cul-de-sac street in a gated community. Privacy, quiet. Great location!

Turnkey home, recently renovated, feels like new. High vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen with Caesar-stone countertop and GE appliances. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout the home. Laundry-room upstairs. Clean, clean, clean. The gated community offers great amenities: Community pool & spa, playground, safety, etc. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf course, gym. Great home to raise a family!