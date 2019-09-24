16321 Fieldcrest Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets fireplace furnished

Furnished Home In Gated Hillsborough-Collection community. Great curb appeal on a cul-de-sac location. Double door entry

Very open floor plan offers dramatic cathedral ceilings, Main floor bedroom and bathroom, Formal living room and dinning room,

Separate family room with fire place. Large master suite with Oval tub, separate shower and walk-in closet and mirrored closet door.

Jack and Jill bathroom, Recessed lighting in Kitchen, Convenient laundry room upstairs, Noce size bedrooms.

3 car attached garage with custom cabinetry. Manicured front and back yard. close to shopping, Restaurants, parks and transportation