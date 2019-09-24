All apartments in La Mirada
16321 Fieldcrest Court

16321 Fieldcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

16321 Fieldcrest Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Furnished Home In Gated Hillsborough-Collection community. Great curb appeal on a cul-de-sac location. Double door entry
Very open floor plan offers dramatic cathedral ceilings, Main floor bedroom and bathroom, Formal living room and dinning room,
Separate family room with fire place. Large master suite with Oval tub, separate shower and walk-in closet and mirrored closet door.
Jack and Jill bathroom, Recessed lighting in Kitchen, Convenient laundry room upstairs, Noce size bedrooms.
3 car attached garage with custom cabinetry. Manicured front and back yard. close to shopping, Restaurants, parks and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have any available units?
16321 Fieldcrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have?
Some of 16321 Fieldcrest Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16321 Fieldcrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
16321 Fieldcrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16321 Fieldcrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 16321 Fieldcrest Court offers parking.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have a pool?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have accessible units?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16321 Fieldcrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16321 Fieldcrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
