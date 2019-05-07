15024 Ocaso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Impressive end unit townhome in gated community. Bright, Tri-level floor plan. Laminate wood floors throughout. Comfortable living room with fireplace that is open to kitchen. Convenient inside laundry area. The private master bedroom includes large bath with a dual sink and walk-in closet with romantic balcony overlooking the trees. All bedrooms are upstairs. Direct access to two car spacious garage area with extra room for an office, work out room or storage spaces, etc. Community features Association Pool & Spa, palm trees and colorful plush landscaping. Conveniently located near the heart of the beautiful "La Mirada Town Center", golf course, La Mirada Theater and Performing Arts Center, La Mirada Regional park and more!