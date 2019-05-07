All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15024 Ocaso Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15024 Ocaso Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

15024 Ocaso Avenue

15024 Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15024 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Impressive end unit townhome in gated community. Bright, Tri-level floor plan. Laminate wood floors throughout. Comfortable living room with fireplace that is open to kitchen. Convenient inside laundry area. The private master bedroom includes large bath with a dual sink and walk-in closet with romantic balcony overlooking the trees. All bedrooms are upstairs. Direct access to two car spacious garage area with extra room for an office, work out room or storage spaces, etc. Community features Association Pool & Spa, palm trees and colorful plush landscaping. Conveniently located near the heart of the beautiful "La Mirada Town Center", golf course, La Mirada Theater and Performing Arts Center, La Mirada Regional park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
15024 Ocaso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have?
Some of 15024 Ocaso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15024 Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15024 Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15024 Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15024 Ocaso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15024 Ocaso Avenue offers parking.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15024 Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15024 Ocaso Avenue has a pool.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15024 Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15024 Ocaso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15024 Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15024 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles