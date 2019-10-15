All apartments in La Mirada
14780 Florita Rd

14780 Florita Road · No Longer Available
Location

14780 Florita Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW SHOWING** 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MIRADA - Close to Shopping & Parks & Biola University

Four Bedrooms
Two Bathrooms
New Carpet
Central Air Conditioning and Heating
Nice Backyard with Covered Patio
2 Car Garage with Opener
Wall Oven and Cooktop
Washer and Dryer hookups
Pets Negotiable

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE5198968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14780 Florita Rd have any available units?
14780 Florita Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14780 Florita Rd have?
Some of 14780 Florita Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14780 Florita Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14780 Florita Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14780 Florita Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14780 Florita Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14780 Florita Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14780 Florita Rd offers parking.
Does 14780 Florita Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14780 Florita Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14780 Florita Rd have a pool?
No, 14780 Florita Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14780 Florita Rd have accessible units?
No, 14780 Florita Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14780 Florita Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14780 Florita Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14780 Florita Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14780 Florita Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
