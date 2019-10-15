14780 Florita Rd

Amenities

**NOW SHOWING** 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LA MIRADA - Close to Shopping & Parks & Biola University



Four Bedrooms

Two Bathrooms

New Carpet

Central Air Conditioning and Heating

Nice Backyard with Covered Patio

2 Car Garage with Opener

Wall Oven and Cooktop

Washer and Dryer hookups

Pets Negotiable



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343



