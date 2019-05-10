All apartments in La Mirada
14629 Richvale Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:44 AM

14629 Richvale Drive

14629 Richvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14629 Richvale Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated home ready for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14629 Richvale Drive have any available units?
14629 Richvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14629 Richvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14629 Richvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14629 Richvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive offer parking?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive have a pool?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14629 Richvale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14629 Richvale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
