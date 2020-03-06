All apartments in La Mirada
14534 Jalisco Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

14534 Jalisco Road

14534 Jalisco Road · No Longer Available
Location

14534 Jalisco Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fresh painted inside, new flooring, nicely renovated kitchen with new appliances and cabinets, central air.
Near golf course and park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14534 Jalisco Road have any available units?
14534 Jalisco Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14534 Jalisco Road currently offering any rent specials?
14534 Jalisco Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14534 Jalisco Road pet-friendly?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road offer parking?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road does not offer parking.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road have a pool?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road does not have a pool.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road have accessible units?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14534 Jalisco Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14534 Jalisco Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14534 Jalisco Road has units with air conditioning.
