All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 14436 Costa Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14436 Costa Mesa
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

14436 Costa Mesa

14436 Costa Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14436 Costa Mesa Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14436 Costa Mesa Available 04/01/19 Cozy Home In La Mirada -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14436 Costa Mesa have any available units?
14436 Costa Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14436 Costa Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
14436 Costa Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14436 Costa Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 14436 Costa Mesa is pet friendly.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa offer parking?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not offer parking.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa have a pool?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa have accessible units?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14436 Costa Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 14436 Costa Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles