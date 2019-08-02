All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 14306 De Alcala Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14306 De Alcala Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

14306 De Alcala Drive

14306 De Alcala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14306 De Alcala Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***COMING SOON*** CHARMING 3 BED/2BATH EXTRA LARGE HOME WITH DETACHED GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD - Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have any available units?
14306 De Alcala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14306 De Alcala Drive have?
Some of 14306 De Alcala Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14306 De Alcala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14306 De Alcala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14306 De Alcala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14306 De Alcala Drive offers parking.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have a pool?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have accessible units?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14306 De Alcala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14306 De Alcala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles