13606 La Jolla Circle
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:30 AM

13606 La Jolla Circle

13606 La Jolla Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13606 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
landmark La Mirada active senior complex , Gated with guard 24/7. Ground level no stairs. Newer up graded. Association included pool spa gum library sewing room . Water and Trash paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have any available units?
13606 La Jolla Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 13606 La Jolla Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13606 La Jolla Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13606 La Jolla Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle offer parking?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13606 La Jolla Circle has a pool.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have accessible units?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13606 La Jolla Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13606 La Jolla Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

