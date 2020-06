Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo in The Glen community. Unit has a lovely front deck as well as a loft area that over looks the living room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace & the dining area. The master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dressing area and full bath. The kitchen has a stackable washer/dry unit in the closet. This property is freshly painted and features shutters on the windows.