Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12042 Springview Dr

12042 Springview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12042 Springview Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher Included
Hardwood Floor
Pool
Laundry Hook ups
2-Car garage
Private patio
Front and Back Yard
Dining Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 Springview Dr have any available units?
12042 Springview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 12042 Springview Dr have?
Some of 12042 Springview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 Springview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12042 Springview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 Springview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12042 Springview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 12042 Springview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12042 Springview Dr offers parking.
Does 12042 Springview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12042 Springview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 Springview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12042 Springview Dr has a pool.
Does 12042 Springview Dr have accessible units?
No, 12042 Springview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 Springview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12042 Springview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12042 Springview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12042 Springview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
