11824 Hollyview Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

11824 Hollyview Dr

11824 Hollyview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11824 Hollyview Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Room for rent in La Mirada Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have any available units?
11824 Hollyview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 11824 Hollyview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11824 Hollyview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 Hollyview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr offer parking?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have a pool?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have accessible units?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 Hollyview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11824 Hollyview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

