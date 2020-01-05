All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

11602 Arroyo Dr

11602 Arroyo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Arroyo Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with 1,071 square feet and 2 car garage with garage door opener has been freshly painted with hardwood flooring throughout. New sprinkler system front & back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

