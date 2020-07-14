All apartments in La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Cove La Mesa

7400 Parkway Dr · (206) 900-9283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 032 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 052 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 051 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 048 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cove La Mesa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
bbq/grill
Your oasis awaits you at The Cove La Mesa! Our beautiful community is located in the heart of La Mesa, just minutes away from the ocean, downtown and a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment hot spots. We’re also nearby Lake Murray, a fantastic place for hiking, running and cycling, as well as conveniently located near schools, the trolley and the 8, 15 and 5 freeways. Explore Balboa Park, relax on Coronado Island’s beachfront boardwalk, experience the exciting nightlife of the Gaslamp Quarter, the possibilities are endless with our close proximity to it all! Our pet-friendly community with fully equipped apartment homes also offers a wide variety of amenities, including a sparkling pool, hot tub, fitness center, laundry facility, fire pit with lounge seating and so much more! Come see what makes us exceptional!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Click here to receive one month free wifi and have it ready in your home on your move in day!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom, $600 for 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: under 25lbs $50/month, 25lbs and up $60/month
Cats
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: Carports $40/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cove La Mesa have any available units?
Cove La Mesa has 8 units available starting at $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cove La Mesa have?
Some of Cove La Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cove La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Cove La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cove La Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Cove La Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Cove La Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Cove La Mesa offers parking.
Does Cove La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cove La Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cove La Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Cove La Mesa has a pool.
Does Cove La Mesa have accessible units?
No, Cove La Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Cove La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cove La Mesa has units with dishwashers.
