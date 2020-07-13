All apartments in La Mesa
Adagio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Adagio

5427 Lake Murray Blvd · (281) 397-3161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-03 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 33-16 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 37-07 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41-01 · Avail. now

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 41-08 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 37-06 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adagio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Welcome home to Adagio Luxury Rentals, conveniently located just minutes from both work and play. You will find our community close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University, Grossmont College, Sharp Hospital, Lake Murray, Mission Trails, Regional Park and so much more! Come and experience luxury living in La Mesa, California!

Our community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. Each luxury rental offers convenient features that are included in your newly remodeled home. We offer stainless steel appliances including built-in microwaves, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, modern fixtures and crown molding. You will find your own private patio/balcony area, an all-electric kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, ceiling fans, extra storage, vertical blinds, central heating and air conditioning, and a washer/dryer in unit.

Our residents are offered some of the finest community amenities available in rental living. You will find easy access to public transportation, ma

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes On;y
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adagio have any available units?
Adagio has 7 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Adagio have?
Some of Adagio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adagio currently offering any rent specials?
Adagio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adagio pet-friendly?
Yes, Adagio is pet friendly.
Does Adagio offer parking?
Yes, Adagio offers parking.
Does Adagio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adagio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adagio have a pool?
Yes, Adagio has a pool.
Does Adagio have accessible units?
No, Adagio does not have accessible units.
Does Adagio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adagio has units with dishwashers.
