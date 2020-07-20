Rent Calculator
La Mesa, CA
/
8830 Fabienne Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8830 Fabienne Way
8830 Fabienne Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8830 Fabienne Way, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8830 Fabienne Way have any available units?
8830 Fabienne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
La Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8830 Fabienne Way have?
Some of 8830 Fabienne Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8830 Fabienne Way currently offering any rent specials?
8830 Fabienne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 Fabienne Way pet-friendly?
No, 8830 Fabienne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mesa
.
Does 8830 Fabienne Way offer parking?
Yes, 8830 Fabienne Way offers parking.
Does 8830 Fabienne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8830 Fabienne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 Fabienne Way have a pool?
No, 8830 Fabienne Way does not have a pool.
Does 8830 Fabienne Way have accessible units?
No, 8830 Fabienne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 Fabienne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8830 Fabienne Way has units with dishwashers.
