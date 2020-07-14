All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like
8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A

8816 La Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8816 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bed/1 Bath cottage style unit available in La Mesa close to the La Mesa Village Center. Unit was updated about 7 years ago and has had only one tenant
since improvements have been performed and is in pristine condition. ( see sample picture of cabinetry, counter and flooring ) Some of the upgrades include:
Granite counters, dark mocha cabinetry, stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, microwave and stove.
Bath has a combo tub/shower and a separate laundry room has its own exit door.
Heat and AC is provided by a mini split system in the unit.
There's a common grass area that is maintained by Gardner and great for entertainment and barbecues. A one car garage is provided and is usable for small vehicle only.
This unit is in a great location and close to La Mesa Village, freeways, schools and shopping centers.
Pictures will be provided soon.

Available April 1, 2020
One small pet OK.
Water & trash included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have any available units?
8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have?
Some of 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A offers parking.
Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have a pool?
No, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have accessible units?
No, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College