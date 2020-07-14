8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2 Bed/1 Bath cottage style unit available in La Mesa close to the La Mesa Village Center. Unit was updated about 7 years ago and has had only one tenant

since improvements have been performed and is in pristine condition. ( see sample picture of cabinetry, counter and flooring ) Some of the upgrades include:

Granite counters, dark mocha cabinetry, stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, microwave and stove.

Bath has a combo tub/shower and a separate laundry room has its own exit door.

Heat and AC is provided by a mini split system in the unit.

There's a common grass area that is maintained by Gardner and great for entertainment and barbecues. A one car garage is provided and is usable for small vehicle only.

This unit is in a great location and close to La Mesa Village, freeways, schools and shopping centers.

Pictures will be provided soon.



Available April 1, 2020

One small pet OK.

Water & trash included