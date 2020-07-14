8816 La Mesa Blvd Apt A.

Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath cottage style unit available in La Mesa close to the La Mesa Village Center. Unit was updated about 7 years ago and has had only one tenant
since improvements have been performed and is in pristine condition. ( see sample picture of cabinetry, counter and flooring ) Some of the upgrades include:
Granite counters, dark mocha cabinetry, stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, microwave and stove.
Bath has a combo tub/shower and a separate laundry room has its own exit door.
Heat and AC is provided by a mini split system in the unit.
There's a common grass area that is maintained by Gardner and great for entertainment and barbecues. A one car garage is provided and is usable for small vehicle only.
This unit is in a great location and close to La Mesa Village, freeways, schools and shopping centers.
Pictures will be provided soon.
Available April 1, 2020
One small pet OK.
Water & trash included