Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8715 Pampas St
8715 Pampa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
La Mesa
Location
8715 Pampa Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8715 Pampas St have any available units?
8715 Pampas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
La Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 8715 Pampas St currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Pampas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Pampas St pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Pampas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mesa
.
Does 8715 Pampas St offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Pampas St offers parking.
Does 8715 Pampas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Pampas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Pampas St have a pool?
No, 8715 Pampas St does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Pampas St have accessible units?
No, 8715 Pampas St does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Pampas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Pampas St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 Pampas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 Pampas St does not have units with air conditioning.
