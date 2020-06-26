8470 Abilene Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Contemporary, and Fully remodeled Home, Must See! - Beautiful and Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Environmentally friendly home with new reverse osmosis drinking water filtration system, new energy efficient AC/heating system and insulated roof. Bright open floor plan features large modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, built in office nook, wine rack, hardwood floors, beamed dining and living room and fireplace. Sliding door leads to large fenced yard, patio and built in outdoor fireplace. Great quiet neighborhood just 1 mile to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Less than 1 mile to Grossmont Shopping Center and Trolley Station; 2.6 miles to Grossmont College, Lake Murray and Del Cerro. Large, fenced in backyard with patio and built-in, stone fireplace. Great for entertaining. Additional Features: 2 car garage with storage, fully remodeled, Open Floor Plan, Living and Dining room, Indoor and Outdoor Fireplaces, Storage space, Office Nook, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Hardwood floor, Reverse Osmosis water filtration, New energy efficient Air conditioner and heating system.

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home.



