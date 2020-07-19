8451 Roach Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Duplex in La Mesa (upstairs unit) - Single Story duplex in La Mesa. Located just blocks from The Village where there is shopping, dining and public transportation.



This property is on a secluded cul-de-sac with the entrance to duplex at street level, this unit has hardwood, carpet and tile flooring. The kitchen has a vintage feel that has an electric stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.



There are plenty of windows giving this unit a open and airy feel. Forced heating, wood fireplace and ceiling fans. Built-in shelving, huge master bedroom, vintage style bathroom, Washer and dryer hook-up available and a covered balcony.



Parking in the 1 car garage and street parking available. Renters insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit required. No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



