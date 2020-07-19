All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

8451 Roach Dr.

8451 Roach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8451 Roach Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Duplex in La Mesa (upstairs unit) - Single Story duplex in La Mesa. Located just blocks from The Village where there is shopping, dining and public transportation.

This property is on a secluded cul-de-sac with the entrance to duplex at street level, this unit has hardwood, carpet and tile flooring. The kitchen has a vintage feel that has an electric stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.

There are plenty of windows giving this unit a open and airy feel. Forced heating, wood fireplace and ceiling fans. Built-in shelving, huge master bedroom, vintage style bathroom, Washer and dryer hook-up available and a covered balcony.

Parking in the 1 car garage and street parking available. Renters insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit required. No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4614738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8451 Roach Dr. have any available units?
8451 Roach Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8451 Roach Dr. have?
Some of 8451 Roach Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8451 Roach Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8451 Roach Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8451 Roach Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8451 Roach Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8451 Roach Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8451 Roach Dr. offers parking.
Does 8451 Roach Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8451 Roach Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8451 Roach Dr. have a pool?
No, 8451 Roach Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8451 Roach Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8451 Roach Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8451 Roach Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8451 Roach Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
