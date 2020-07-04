8270 University Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Roommate, Co-Signer, Garage or Storage Unit Application Only - Please only use this Application to Rent if you are applying as a ROOMMATE or as a CO-SIGNER or are applying for an available GARAGE or STORAGE UNIT.



If you are applying for a specific unit that is vacant please find that vacancy on our FOR RENT page and apply directly to that unit through the APPLY NOW link.



ROOMMATE, CO-SIGNER, GARAGE or STORAGE UNIT applicants - please be sure to submit a complete application as incomplete Applications will result in processing delays or complete denial of application.



Please feel free to contact the Agent whom you toured the unit with if you have any questions.



Sincerely,

The Comana Company, Inc



(RLNE1828693)