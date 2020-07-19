Rent Calculator
7940 University Ave
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM
7940 University Ave
7940 University Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7940 University Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7940 University Ave have any available units?
7940 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
La Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
La Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7940 University Ave have?
Some of 7940 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 7940 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7940 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7940 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
pet friendly listings in La Mesa
.
Does 7940 University Ave offer parking?
No, 7940 University Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7940 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 University Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7940 University Ave has a pool.
Does 7940 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 7940 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 University Ave has units with dishwashers.
