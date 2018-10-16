All apartments in La Mesa
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7745 El Cajon Blvd #6
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

7745 El Cajon Blvd #6

7745 El Cajon Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7745 El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tri level in La Mesa. - Beautiful almost brand new tri-level 2 bed /2.5 bath condo for lease. 1250 sq ft must see to appreciate.

Contact Tom: 858.692.3612

(RLNE5133805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have any available units?
7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 currently offering any rent specials?
7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 pet-friendly?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 offer parking?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not offer parking.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have a pool?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not have a pool.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have accessible units?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7745 El Cajon Blvd #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
