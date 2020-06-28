All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7696 El Paso Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7696 El Paso Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

7696 El Paso Street

7696 El Paso Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7696 El Paso Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7696 El Paso Street have any available units?
7696 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7696 El Paso Street have?
Some of 7696 El Paso Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7696 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
7696 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7696 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
No, 7696 El Paso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7696 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 7696 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 7696 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7696 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7696 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 7696 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 7696 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 7696 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7696 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7696 El Paso Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College