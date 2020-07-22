La mesa home in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Large backyard perfect for kids and/or pets. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen with all new appliances. Original hardwood floors throughout the house. Easy access to freeways and close to the La Mesa Village. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67112 Property Id 67112
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7661 troy ter have any available units?
7661 troy ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7661 troy ter have?
Some of 7661 troy ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7661 troy ter currently offering any rent specials?
7661 troy ter is not currently offering any rent specials.