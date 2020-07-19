Hidden GEM!!! Parkway drive apartments is located right next to Grossmont center mall close to schools hospitals and parks. Laundy and pool with bbq area onsite. Stainless steel appliances and new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have any available units?
7646 Parkway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
What amenities does 7646 Parkway Dr have?
Some of 7646 Parkway Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Parkway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr offers parking.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr has a pool.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7646 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.