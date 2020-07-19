All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7646 Parkway Dr

7646 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7646 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hidden GEM!!! Parkway drive apartments is located right next to Grossmont center mall close to schools hospitals and parks. Laundy and pool with bbq area onsite. Stainless steel appliances and new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 Parkway Dr have any available units?
7646 Parkway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7646 Parkway Dr have?
Some of 7646 Parkway Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Parkway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr offers parking.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr has a pool.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7646 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 Parkway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7646 Parkway Dr has units with dishwashers.
