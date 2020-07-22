7633 Normal Avenue - 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment, and Casa Verde Apartments offers every amenity you could want, including a sparkling swimming pool, onsite laundry facility, patio with BBQ area, and gated parking. Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from our fully remodeled units including all new double pane windows for a residence that complements and enhances your lifestyle. At Casa Verde Apartments, you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve!