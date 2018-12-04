All apartments in La Mesa
7629 Normal Avenue - 13

7629 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7629 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment, and Casa Verde Apartments offers every amenity you could want, including a sparkling swimming pool, onsite laundry facility, patio with BBQ area, and gated parking. Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from our fully remodeled units including all new double pane windows for a residence that complements and enhances your lifestyle. At Casa Verde Apartments, you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have any available units?
7629 Normal Avenue - 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have?
Some of 7629 Normal Avenue - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
7629 Normal Avenue - 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 pet-friendly?
No, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 offers parking.
Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have a pool?
Yes, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 has a pool.
Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have accessible units?
No, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7629 Normal Avenue - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
