Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:57 PM

7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O

7614 Parkway Drive · (619) 460-5241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7614 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bike storage
Beautiful downstairs end unit. New vinyl wood floors in living area. Features a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Generous bedroom with large mirrored closets.
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8. close to Grossmont shopping center, SDSU, parks and more!

Our community features 2 24hour laundry rooms, 24 hour surveillance, sparkling pool, onsite parking, bike storage and onsite Manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have any available units?
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have?
Some of 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O pet-friendly?
Yes, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O is pet friendly.
Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O offer parking?
Yes, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O offers parking.
Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have a pool?
Yes, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O has a pool.
Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have accessible units?
Yes, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O has accessible units.
Does 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O has units with dishwashers.
