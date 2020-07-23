7614 Parkway Drive, Unit 1O

Amenities
Beautiful downstairs end unit. New vinyl wood floors in living area. Features a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Generous bedroom with large mirrored closets.
Parkway Plaza is a quiet 65 unit apartment complex conveniently located at the top of Parkway Dr, less than a minute from the I-8. close to Grossmont shopping center, SDSU, parks and more!
Our community features 2 24hour laundry rooms, 24 hour surveillance, sparkling pool, onsite parking, bike storage and onsite Manager