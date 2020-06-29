7105 Pearson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This charming 2bdr home will be coming available by early March. It has a huge privately enclosed back yard with large covered patio area and a water conscious dryscape in front yard.



The home has a spacious living room and large bedrooms with large closets. Numerous windows bring in plenty of natural light. The rounded door frames and built in cabinets give the unit a vintage appeal. The home features central heat and air, dual paned windows and ceiling fans in each room that keep you comfortable in all seasons.



The home is currently occupied and will be shown by appointment only. Please check the rental criteria below to ensure you will qualify. Feel free to drive by to see where your new home could be. Please call Sal at 619-980-6076 or 619-698-7520 to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Animals allowed with some restrictions (2 pet max). Add'l deposit required ($250-$500/pet).



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,340, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available 3/2/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.