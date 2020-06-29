All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:48 PM

7105 Pearson Street

7105 Pearson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7105 Pearson Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This charming 2bdr home will be coming available by early March. It has a huge privately enclosed back yard with large covered patio area and a water conscious dryscape in front yard.

The home has a spacious living room and large bedrooms with large closets. Numerous windows bring in plenty of natural light. The rounded door frames and built in cabinets give the unit a vintage appeal. The home features central heat and air, dual paned windows and ceiling fans in each room that keep you comfortable in all seasons.

The home is currently occupied and will be shown by appointment only. Please check the rental criteria below to ensure you will qualify. Feel free to drive by to see where your new home could be. Please call Sal at 619-980-6076 or 619-698-7520 to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Animals allowed with some restrictions (2 pet max). Add'l deposit required ($250-$500/pet).

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,340, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,290, Available 3/2/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Pearson Street have any available units?
7105 Pearson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Pearson Street have?
Some of 7105 Pearson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Pearson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Pearson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 Pearson Street is pet friendly.
Does 7105 Pearson Street offer parking?
No, 7105 Pearson Street does not offer parking.
Does 7105 Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 Pearson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 7105 Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 7105 Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 Pearson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
