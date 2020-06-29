All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6235 Twin Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6235 Twin Lake Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

6235 Twin Lake Dr

6235 Twin Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6235 Twin Lake Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom La Mesa Home Available for Rent! - This beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom home is ready for immediate move in! The renovated kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. There's a spacious living room with a sliding glass door exiting to the porch and large grassy back yard, great for entertaining. Additional fenced off yard space convenient for additional storage or pet run. Master bedroom has attached private bathroom with remodeled tile shower. Second bathroom is located in the hallway between the 3 additional bedrooms. Bedrooms all have freshly cleaned carpet. 2 car garage and large driveway offer ample parking for tenants and their guests. Property is located close to restaurants, shopping centers and just blocks from the beautiful Lake Murray! Landscaper included for additional rent.

Contact us to schedule a tour today!

DRE01197438

(RLNE5286029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have any available units?
6235 Twin Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have?
Some of 6235 Twin Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Twin Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Twin Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Twin Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6235 Twin Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6235 Twin Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 Twin Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 6235 Twin Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 6235 Twin Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Twin Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6235 Twin Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College