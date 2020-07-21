All apartments in La Mesa
6154 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6154 Primrose Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home. Beautiful Landscaping on the front and back yards. The French doors open put to a unique patio in the back. The single car garage is attached and easily accessible. Laundry area is in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 Primrose have any available units?
6154 Primrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6154 Primrose have?
Some of 6154 Primrose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 Primrose currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Primrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Primrose pet-friendly?
No, 6154 Primrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6154 Primrose offer parking?
Yes, 6154 Primrose offers parking.
Does 6154 Primrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6154 Primrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Primrose have a pool?
No, 6154 Primrose does not have a pool.
Does 6154 Primrose have accessible units?
No, 6154 Primrose does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Primrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 Primrose has units with dishwashers.
