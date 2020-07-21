6154 Primrose

Beautiful Home. Beautiful Landscaping on the front and back yards. The French doors open put to a unique patio in the back. The single car garage is attached and easily accessible. Laundry area is in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
