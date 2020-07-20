All apartments in La Mesa
6110 Horton Drive

Location

6110 Horton Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely duplex in La Mesa. Convenient location. This unit is super clean with fresh paint and flooring throughout! Laundry in garage. Private side yard! This place is ready to go! Call Elite Real Estate today to schedule a showing!
Recently updated 2 bedroom in the heart of La Mesa/Grossmont. Fresh paint and flooring throughout. Ideal location close to schools, parks, shopping, and public transportation. 1 Car garage. Private front yard! This place is perfect! Call today to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Horton Drive have any available units?
6110 Horton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 6110 Horton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Horton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Horton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Horton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6110 Horton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Horton Drive offers parking.
Does 6110 Horton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Horton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Horton Drive have a pool?
No, 6110 Horton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Horton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6110 Horton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Horton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Horton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Horton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 Horton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
