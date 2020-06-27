All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6093 Horton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6093 Horton Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

6093 Horton Drive

6093 Horton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6093 Horton Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2bd/1bth duplex with own private backyard and detached single car garage.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1492579?source=marketing

-New Paint Complete
-Wood like floors throughout
-New Windows

NO Smoking
NO Pets

PICTURES are from available unit

Professionally Managed By Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Horton Drive have any available units?
6093 Horton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 6093 Horton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Horton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Horton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6093 Horton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6093 Horton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6093 Horton Drive offers parking.
Does 6093 Horton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6093 Horton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Horton Drive have a pool?
No, 6093 Horton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6093 Horton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6093 Horton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Horton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6093 Horton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6093 Horton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6093 Horton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College