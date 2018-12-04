All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5921 Joel Lane

5921 Joel Lane · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
Location

5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5921 Joel Lane · Avail. now

$3,188

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, central heat & air. Washer & dryer included, fully renovated all new stainless steel appliances and so much more. Close to I-8, shopping and restaurants.

Features:
- Open floor plan
- Central A/C and heat
- Large Bedrooms
- Hardwood/Laminate Floors
- Living room has a wood burning fireplace
- Upgraded blinds
- Light and Bright
- Attached 2 car garage
- Full size washer and dryer
- Kitchen has stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher
- Large enclosed backyard
- Lots of storage (there is even a shed)

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: NA
YEAR BUILT: 1959
MAILBOX LOCATION NNUMBER: Door
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5844238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Joel Lane have any available units?
5921 Joel Lane has a unit available for $3,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Joel Lane have?
Some of 5921 Joel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Joel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Joel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Joel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Joel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5921 Joel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Joel Lane does offer parking.
Does 5921 Joel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 Joel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Joel Lane have a pool?
No, 5921 Joel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Joel Lane have accessible units?
No, 5921 Joel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Joel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Joel Lane has units with dishwashers.
