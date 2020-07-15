5706 Baltimore Dr. #373

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

2Br-2 Ba Single Story Condo on 4th floor at Lake Park Condominium - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 4th floor condo with picturesque views of Lake Murray.



This fully upgraded model features an open layout with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and custom cabinetry. The galley-style kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances including an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.



This model has central air conditioning, radiant heating and ceiling fans. Water, sewer and trash utilities are included; residents pay any and all other utility services.



The Lake Park community offers several amenities such as coin laundry in each building, multiple pool and spa locations, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, beautifully landscaped grounds and on-site security patrol.



New residents are required to pay a one time registration fee of $125 upon move-in to the HOA office. Each condo is assigned one designated parking space (additional spaces can be rented directly through the HOA).



Renters insurance required upon move-in and for duration of tenancy. Sorry, this is a non-smoking and non-pet property.



Year Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



