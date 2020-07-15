All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:00 PM

5706 Baltimore Dr. #373

5706 Baltimore Drive · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5706 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2Br-2 Ba Single Story Condo on 4th floor at Lake Park Condominium - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 4th floor condo with picturesque views of Lake Murray.

This fully upgraded model features an open layout with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and custom cabinetry. The galley-style kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances including an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

This model has central air conditioning, radiant heating and ceiling fans. Water, sewer and trash utilities are included; residents pay any and all other utility services.

The Lake Park community offers several amenities such as coin laundry in each building, multiple pool and spa locations, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, beautifully landscaped grounds and on-site security patrol.

New residents are required to pay a one time registration fee of $125 upon move-in to the HOA office. Each condo is assigned one designated parking space (additional spaces can be rented directly through the HOA).

Renters insurance required upon move-in and for duration of tenancy. Sorry, this is a non-smoking and non-pet property.

Year Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4806451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have any available units?
5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have?
Some of 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 pet-friendly?
No, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 offers parking.
Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 has a pool.
Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have accessible units?
No, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Baltimore Dr. #373 has units with dishwashers.
