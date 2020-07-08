5370 Mary Fellows Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

La Mesa House - Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout - Large Back Yard - 2 Br 1 BA - Garage - - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom

- Single Story House

- Wood Floors Throughout

- Ceiling Fans Throughout

- Large Yard

- Covered Patio

- 1 Car Garage



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738640)