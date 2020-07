5359 Aztec Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

WONDERFUL PRIVATE CORNER TOWNHOME WITH PARK VIEWS. REMODELED WITH GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS STOVE, AIR CONDITIONING, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE AND MORE. THE VAULTED CEILINGS CREATE AN OPEN AND AIRY FEELING. UNIT HAS PRIVATE PATIO AND SPACIOUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. COMPLEX FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL POOL, SPA AND PARKLIKE SETTING.



DIRECT ACCESS TO AZTEC PARK AND ACROSS FROM LAKE MURRAY. CLOSE TO FREEWAY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, MISSION TRAILS, COWLES MOUNTAIN AND GOLF



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.