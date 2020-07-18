5323 Swarthmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the beautiful City of La Mesa.



This home has been fully upgraded and the owner has put nothing but the best into this jewel The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: Sub Zero side by side fridge, dishwasher, wine fridge, built in stove, microwave, oven and has granite counter top bar in kitchen. Dining area includes fireplace and built in bar cabinet. Hardwood floors are throughout the entire home and the living room has a built in curio cabinet.



This airy home has three double French doors leading out to a beautiful courtyard which has an inviting fountain in the middle. This home includes two master suites, one of the master suites has a fireplace and desk area, attached to both is a master bath with a double whirl pool tub and adjacent a walk in shower, the other has a single whirl pool bath. Each of the master suites has a beautiful walk in closet fit for a king and queen. The 3rd bedroom has mirrored closet doors with nice view toward the front of the house. The third bath is adjacent to the third bedroom and also has a whirlpool tub. Enjoy the wonderful sunlight with 4 skylights, one in each bathroom, one in kitchen and one in the garage.



This home includes a two car garage and laundry room with high end washer and dryer included. RV parking and gardener is included in the rent. Cat ok or small dog with deposit. Security deposit $3700.



