La Mesa, CA
5323 Swarthmore Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5323 Swarthmore Street

5323 Swarthmore Street · (619) 669-8873 ext. 712
Location

5323 Swarthmore Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5323 Swarthmore Street · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the beautiful City of La Mesa.

This home has been fully upgraded and the owner has put nothing but the best into this jewel The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: Sub Zero side by side fridge, dishwasher, wine fridge, built in stove, microwave, oven and has granite counter top bar in kitchen. Dining area includes fireplace and built in bar cabinet. Hardwood floors are throughout the entire home and the living room has a built in curio cabinet.

This airy home has three double French doors leading out to a beautiful courtyard which has an inviting fountain in the middle. This home includes two master suites, one of the master suites has a fireplace and desk area, attached to both is a master bath with a double whirl pool tub and adjacent a walk in shower, the other has a single whirl pool bath. Each of the master suites has a beautiful walk in closet fit for a king and queen. The 3rd bedroom has mirrored closet doors with nice view toward the front of the house. The third bath is adjacent to the third bedroom and also has a whirlpool tub. Enjoy the wonderful sunlight with 4 skylights, one in each bathroom, one in kitchen and one in the garage.

This home includes a two car garage and laundry room with high end washer and dryer included. RV parking and gardener is included in the rent. Cat ok or small dog with deposit. Security deposit $3700.

(RLNE5902829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Swarthmore Street have any available units?
5323 Swarthmore Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5323 Swarthmore Street have?
Some of 5323 Swarthmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Swarthmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Swarthmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Swarthmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5323 Swarthmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 5323 Swarthmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Swarthmore Street offers parking.
Does 5323 Swarthmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5323 Swarthmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Swarthmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 5323 Swarthmore Street has a pool.
Does 5323 Swarthmore Street have accessible units?
No, 5323 Swarthmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Swarthmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 Swarthmore Street has units with dishwashers.
