Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5117 Wilson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5117 Wilson St.
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:36 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5117 Wilson St.
5117 Wilson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
5117 Wilson Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5117 Wilson St. have any available units?
5117 Wilson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
La Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 5117 Wilson St. currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Wilson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Wilson St. pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Wilson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Mesa
.
Does 5117 Wilson St. offer parking?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Wilson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Wilson St. have a pool?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Wilson St. have accessible units?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Wilson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Wilson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 Wilson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942
Similar Pages
La Mesa 1 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College