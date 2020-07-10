All apartments in La Mesa
4976 Randlett Drive

4976 Randlett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4976 Randlett Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4976 Randlett Drive Available 07/11/20 2BR Home + Office in La Mesa with Updated Kitchen and Bathroom! - 2BR/1BA Home
- Room in Front for Office
- Stainless Appliances
- Wood Floors
- Fireplace
- Gardener Provided
- 2 Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2785417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 Randlett Drive have any available units?
4976 Randlett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4976 Randlett Drive have?
Some of 4976 Randlett Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4976 Randlett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4976 Randlett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 Randlett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4976 Randlett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4976 Randlett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4976 Randlett Drive offers parking.
Does 4976 Randlett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4976 Randlett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 Randlett Drive have a pool?
No, 4976 Randlett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4976 Randlett Drive have accessible units?
No, 4976 Randlett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 Randlett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4976 Randlett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

