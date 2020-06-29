All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4914 Clearview Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4914 Clearview Way
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

4914 Clearview Way

4914 Clearview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4914 Clearview Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3923bd0c6 ----
\"Very nice property, must see!.Unit will be painted inside before move in and carpets replaced

AREA & ZIP CODE
La Mesa: 91942
.
PROPERTY TYPE
Single Family House
.
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
Six months to two years
.
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
.
RENT: First month
1/2 off the monthly rent
.
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will be done before move in. Flooring will be changed Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done . Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
.
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
.
Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 650
.
GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
.
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 7
.
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
.
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
.
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
1 dog max 25lbs($500 dep) & 2 cats($300dep/cat)
.
SECTION 8 OK ?
No
.
LANDSCAPING
Tenant
.
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Tenant
.
WATER
Resident
.
SEWER
Same as Water
.
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
.
TRASH
Landlord
.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
.
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
.
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
.
ALARM ?
No
.
BALCONY ?
No
.
BBQ ?
No
.
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
7X6
.
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
na
.
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
na
.
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Regular doors
.
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BREAKFAST BAR ?
No
.
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
.
CEILING FANS ?
Yes
.
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
.
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
Formica
.
DECK ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
.
DISHWASHER ?
No
.
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
ELEVATOR ?
No
.
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
.
FIREPLACE ?
No
.
FLOOR LEVEL
One Level
.
FLOORING
Kitchen and bathroom vinyl , rest is hardwood
.
FRIDGE:Type
YES
.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
Yes
.
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
NO
.
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
.
HALL: DIMENSIONS
3X12
.
HEATING TYPE
Gas: Wall
.
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
.
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
.
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
.
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
12X10
.
INTERCOM ?
No
.
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
4X6
.
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
.
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
LOCATION OF UNIT
Front
.
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
?
.
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
front door
.
MAIL BOX: #
1
.
MICROWAVE ?
No
.
PANTRY ?
No
.
PARKING:TYPE
Two Car garage(Tandem)
.
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
Side of House
.
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
YES
.
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
12X12
.
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
2
.
PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS
Not applicable
.
PARKING:LOCATION
Driveway in front of garage
.
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
na
.
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
.
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
No guest parking
.
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
No guest parking
.
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
No guest parking
.
PATIO ?
Yes
.
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
No pool
.
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
Public District
.
SCHOOL: HIGH
Mount Miguel
.
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
College Preparatory
.
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
Rolando
.
SPRINKLERS ?
Yes
.
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
No
.
STOVE
YES
.
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
.
VIEW
No
.
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
.
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
WATER HEATER
Gas
.
WINDOWS
Open side by side
.
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
No changes planned
.
YARD ?
Yes
.
YEAR BUILT
1947

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Clearview Way have any available units?
4914 Clearview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Clearview Way have?
Some of 4914 Clearview Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Clearview Way currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Clearview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Clearview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Clearview Way is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Clearview Way offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Clearview Way offers parking.
Does 4914 Clearview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Clearview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Clearview Way have a pool?
Yes, 4914 Clearview Way has a pool.
Does 4914 Clearview Way have accessible units?
No, 4914 Clearview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Clearview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Clearview Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College