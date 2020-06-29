4914 Clearview Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3923bd0c6 ----
\"Very nice property, must see!.Unit will be painted inside before move in and carpets replaced
AREA & ZIP CODE
La Mesa: 91942
.
PROPERTY TYPE
Single Family House
.
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
Six months to two years
.
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
.
RENT: First month
1/2 off the monthly rent
.
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will be done before move in. Flooring will be changed Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done . Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
.
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
.
Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 650
.
GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
.
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 7
.
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
.
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
.
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
1 dog max 25lbs($500 dep) & 2 cats($300dep/cat)
.
SECTION 8 OK ?
No
.
LANDSCAPING
Tenant
.
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Tenant
.
WATER
Resident
.
SEWER
Same as Water
.
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
.
TRASH
Landlord
.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
.
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
.
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
.
ALARM ?
No
.
BALCONY ?
No
.
BBQ ?
No
.
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
7X6
.
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
na
.
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
na
.
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Regular doors
.
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
10X12
.
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BREAKFAST BAR ?
No
.
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
.
CEILING FANS ?
Yes
.
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
.
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
Formica
.
DECK ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
.
DISHWASHER ?
No
.
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
ELEVATOR ?
No
.
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Na
.
FIREPLACE ?
No
.
FLOOR LEVEL
One Level
.
FLOORING
Kitchen and bathroom vinyl , rest is hardwood
.
FRIDGE:Type
YES
.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
Yes
.
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
NO
.
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
.
HALL: DIMENSIONS
3X12
.
HEATING TYPE
Gas: Wall
.
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
.
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
.
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
.
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
12X10
.
INTERCOM ?
No
.
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
4X6
.
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
.
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
LOCATION OF UNIT
Front
.
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
?
.
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
front door
.
MAIL BOX: #
1
.
MICROWAVE ?
No
.
PANTRY ?
No
.
PARKING:TYPE
Two Car garage(Tandem)
.
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
Side of House
.
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
YES
.
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
12X12
.
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
2
.
PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS
Not applicable
.
PARKING:LOCATION
Driveway in front of garage
.
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
na
.
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
.
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
No guest parking
.
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
No guest parking
.
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
No guest parking
.
PATIO ?
Yes
.
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
No pool
.
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
Public District
.
SCHOOL: HIGH
Mount Miguel
.
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
College Preparatory
.
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
Rolando
.
SPRINKLERS ?
Yes
.
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
No
.
STOVE
YES
.
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
.
VIEW
No
.
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
.
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
WATER HEATER
Gas
.
WINDOWS
Open side by side
.
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
No changes planned
.
YARD ?
Yes
.
YEAR BUILT
1947