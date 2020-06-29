4914 Clearview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

\"Very nice property, must see!.Unit will be painted inside before move in and carpets replaced



AREA & ZIP CODE

La Mesa: 91942

PROPERTY TYPE

Single Family House

LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)

Six months to two years

SECURITY DEPOSIT

One month\'s rent

RENT: First month

1/2 off the monthly rent

REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN

Painting will be done before move in. Flooring will be changed Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done . Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)

----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------

Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 650

GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)

NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 7

LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)

NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)

PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.

1 dog max 25lbs($500 dep) & 2 cats($300dep/cat)

SECTION 8 OK ?

No

LANDSCAPING

Tenant

LANDSCAPING: WATERING

Tenant

WATER

Resident

SEWER

Same as Water

GAS & ELECTRIC

Resident

TRASH

Landlord

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------

AIR CONDITIONING ?

No

ALARM ?

No

BALCONY ?

No

BBQ ?

No

BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)

7X6

BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)

na

BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)

na

BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?

Regular doors

BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS

10X12

BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS

10X12

BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS

10X12

BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS

na

BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS

na

BREAKFAST BAR ?

No

CEILINGS TYPE

8FT (STANDARD)

CEILING FANS ?

Yes

CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION

No

COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)

Formica

DECK ?

Yes

DINING ROOM ?

Yes

DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

DISHWASHER ?

No

DRYER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

ELEVATOR ?

No

FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS

Na

FIREPLACE ?

No

FLOOR LEVEL

One Level

FLOORING

Kitchen and bathroom vinyl , rest is hardwood

FRIDGE:Type

YES

GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?

Yes

GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)

NO

GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?

No

HALL: DIMENSIONS

3X12

HEATING TYPE

Gas: Wall

HOA:NAME

NO HOA

HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL

?

KEYLESS ENTRY ?

No

KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS

12X10

INTERCOM ?

No

LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS

4X6

LIVING ROOM ?

Yes

LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS

10X10

LOCATION OF UNIT

Front

LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET

?

MAIL BOX:LOCATION

front door

MAIL BOX: #

1

MICROWAVE ?

No

PANTRY ?

No

PARKING:TYPE

Two Car garage(Tandem)

PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #

Side of House

PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?

YES

PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)

12X12

PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)

2

PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS

Not applicable

PARKING:LOCATION

Driveway in front of garage

PARKING:SPACE PLAN

na

PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?

NO

PARKING:GUEST(RULES)

No guest parking

PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)

No guest parking

PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?

No guest parking

PATIO ?

Yes

POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED

No pool

SCHOOL: DISTRICT

Public District

SCHOOL: HIGH

Mount Miguel

SCHOOL:MIDDLE

College Preparatory

SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY

Rolando

SPRINKLERS ?

Yes

STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION

No

STOVE

YES

TENNIS COURTS ?

No

VIEW

No

WALK TO PARK ?

Yes

WASHER ?

Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)

WATER HEATER

Gas

WINDOWS

Open side by side

WINDOWS:COVERINGS

No changes planned

YARD ?

Yes

YEAR BUILT

1947