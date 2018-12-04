All apartments in La Mesa
4814 Parks Avenue

4814 Parks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Parks Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Brand new modular is ready for move in now! Everything is brand new and waiting to welcome your family to their new home.

The home features a fenced back yard, central heat, dual paned windows, separate utility/mud room with W/D hookups and outside access. The unit has a private driveway, detached single car detached (new garage door coming soon) and additional driveway parking. The kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and built-in microwave. We are still working on landscaping and finishing details inside the home. The home has front and fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer/trash.

Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule your viewing. Office 619-698-7520; Dan 619-9807520 or 619-980-0858.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
***Sorry no pets!

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Parks Avenue have any available units?
4814 Parks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 Parks Avenue have?
Some of 4814 Parks Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Parks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Parks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Parks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Parks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4814 Parks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4814 Parks Avenue offers parking.
Does 4814 Parks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Parks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Parks Avenue have a pool?
No, 4814 Parks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Parks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4814 Parks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Parks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Parks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

