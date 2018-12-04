4814 Parks Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage microwave range refrigerator

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Brand new modular is ready for move in now! Everything is brand new and waiting to welcome your family to their new home.



The home features a fenced back yard, central heat, dual paned windows, separate utility/mud room with W/D hookups and outside access. The unit has a private driveway, detached single car detached (new garage door coming soon) and additional driveway parking. The kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and built-in microwave. We are still working on landscaping and finishing details inside the home. The home has front and fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer/trash.



Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule your viewing. Office 619-698-7520; Dan 619-9807520 or 619-980-0858.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

***Sorry no pets!



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

(619) 698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,345, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.