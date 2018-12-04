4814 Parks Avenue

Amenities
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!
Brand new modular is ready for move in now! Everything is brand new and waiting to welcome your family to their new home.
The home features a fenced back yard, central heat, dual paned windows, separate utility/mud room with W/D hookups and outside access. The unit has a private driveway, detached single car detached (new garage door coming soon) and additional driveway parking. The kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and built-in microwave. We are still working on landscaping and finishing details inside the home. The home has front and fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer/trash.
Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule your viewing. Office 619-698-7520; Dan 619-9807520 or 619-980-0858.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
***Sorry no pets!
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,345, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.