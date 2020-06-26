All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

4701 Date Avenue #115

4701 Date Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Date Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and Clean Condo Located in the Heart of Downtown La Mesa - This 1267 square foot condo is located at the highly desired La Mesa Village Plaza. Located right in the heart of downtown La Mesa on the 1st floor, you can walk to your favorite restaurants and shops.

This Pet Friendly 2bedroom/2bathroom unit includes a master suite with a private bathroom and double sinks, lots of closet space, and access to the large patio. Enjoy an open floor plan from a kitchen with a breakfast nook leading into the bright living room with a gas fireplace that opens up to a private patio. You can enjoy central A/C and Heat and your own Washer and Dryer with room for storage and supplies. An inviting Jacuzzi and BBQ's are available for building residents. You can feel secure with secured access entry and assigned gated garage parking below the complex.

Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewer, trash, and cable. Truly a must-see!

PET FRIENDLY
(1 animal max. Dogs must be 20lbs or less)

Monthly rent is $2,200.00
Security deposit : $1,900.00
One year lease

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

Visit this and our other available rentals at www.helmmangement.com

(RLNE4933149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have any available units?
4701 Date Avenue #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have?
Some of 4701 Date Avenue #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Date Avenue #115 currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Date Avenue #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Date Avenue #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Date Avenue #115 is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Date Avenue #115 offers parking.
Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Date Avenue #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have a pool?
No, 4701 Date Avenue #115 does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have accessible units?
No, 4701 Date Avenue #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Date Avenue #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Date Avenue #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
