La Mesa, CA
4665 Spring Street
4665 Spring Street

4665 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

4665 Spring Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FIRST TIME ON THE RENTAL MARKET IN YEARS

Adorable Vintage Cottage Style Home!!!!
LARGE Backyard
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Walking distance to all La Mesa Village has offer
Close to Trolley and Bus lines
Walk to Sprouts, Restaurants and so much more.
Easy Access to Hwys, 8, 94 & 125

FEATURES:
New Interior Paint
Original Refinished Hardwood Floors
New Ceiling Fans
New Security Screen Doors
Equipped with Hook-ups for a Stack-able Washer/Dryer

The home will be ready for move in early part May 2020.

REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit
-Non-Smoking, Non-E-Cig, Non-Vaping Property
-Gross Monthly Income has to be at Least 2.5x's the Listed Rent
-Pets considered but not guaranteed. Additional Deposit Required and Restrictions Apply

For Details:

Salvador Carranza, CABRE#01746275
619-980-6076

or

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc., CABRE#1004279
619-698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

