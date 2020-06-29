4665 Spring Street

Amenities
FIRST TIME ON THE RENTAL MARKET IN YEARS
Adorable Vintage Cottage Style Home!!!!
LARGE Backyard
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Walking distance to all La Mesa Village has offer
Close to Trolley and Bus lines
Walk to Sprouts, Restaurants and so much more.
Easy Access to Hwys, 8, 94 & 125
FEATURES:
New Interior Paint
Original Refinished Hardwood Floors
New Ceiling Fans
New Security Screen Doors
Equipped with Hook-ups for a Stack-able Washer/Dryer
The home will be ready for move in early part May 2020.
REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit
-Non-Smoking, Non-E-Cig, Non-Vaping Property
-Gross Monthly Income has to be at Least 2.5x's the Listed Rent
-Pets considered but not guaranteed. Additional Deposit Required and Restrictions Apply
For Details:
Salvador Carranza, CABRE#01746275
619-980-6076
or
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc., CABRE#1004279
619-698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.