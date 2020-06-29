4665 Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

FIRST TIME ON THE RENTAL MARKET IN YEARS



Adorable Vintage Cottage Style Home!!!!

LARGE Backyard

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Walking distance to all La Mesa Village has offer

Close to Trolley and Bus lines

Walk to Sprouts, Restaurants and so much more.

Easy Access to Hwys, 8, 94 & 125



FEATURES:

New Interior Paint

Original Refinished Hardwood Floors

New Ceiling Fans

New Security Screen Doors

Equipped with Hook-ups for a Stack-able Washer/Dryer



The home will be ready for move in early part May 2020.



REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required

NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit

-Non-Smoking, Non-E-Cig, Non-Vaping Property

-Gross Monthly Income has to be at Least 2.5x's the Listed Rent

-Pets considered but not guaranteed. Additional Deposit Required and Restrictions Apply



For Details:



Salvador Carranza, CABRE#01746275

619-980-6076



or



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc., CABRE#1004279

619-698-7520



www.flyingdogenterprises.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.