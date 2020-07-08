4628 Date Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Victorian Apartment Fully Remodeled 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment - Victorian Apartment in the Historic District of La Mesa. Beautiful & fully remodeled with modern furnishings 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit includes new stainless refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, AC, new flooring, paint and window treatments, 1 assigned parking space, out door patio for relaxing, water, waste & trash included. This home is ready for move in..No pet property. $2000 furnished



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5695057)