4628 Date Ave.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4628 Date Ave.

4628 Date Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Date Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Victorian Apartment Fully Remodeled 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment - Victorian Apartment in the Historic District of La Mesa. Beautiful & fully remodeled with modern furnishings 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit includes new stainless refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, AC, new flooring, paint and window treatments, 1 assigned parking space, out door patio for relaxing, water, waste & trash included. This home is ready for move in..No pet property. $2000 furnished

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Date Ave. have any available units?
4628 Date Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Date Ave. have?
Some of 4628 Date Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Date Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Date Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Date Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Date Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4628 Date Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Date Ave. offers parking.
Does 4628 Date Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4628 Date Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Date Ave. have a pool?
No, 4628 Date Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Date Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4628 Date Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Date Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Date Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

