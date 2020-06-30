All apartments in La Mesa
4617 67th St. Unit C

4617 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4617 67th Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath Triplex unit - Here is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with plenty of street parking. Approx 650 sq ft. Remodeled unit with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, hardwood-like flooring, recessed LED can lighting and more. Bedrooms are large and this light and bright unit is priced to go quick. Private patio area with large, fully fenced backyard. Washer and dryer hookups. Located centrally and close to everything. Shopping, dining, schools, recreation and entertainment all a short distance away. Pets will be allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. This is a non-smoking property. Available early April.

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Email only. Thank you.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE3906023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 67th St. Unit C have any available units?
4617 67th St. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 67th St. Unit C have?
Some of 4617 67th St. Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 67th St. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4617 67th St. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 67th St. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 67th St. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 4617 67th St. Unit C offer parking?
No, 4617 67th St. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 4617 67th St. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 67th St. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 67th St. Unit C have a pool?
No, 4617 67th St. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 4617 67th St. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4617 67th St. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 67th St. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 67th St. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

