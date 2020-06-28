All apartments in La Mesa
4616 Judson Way
4616 Judson Way

4616 Judson Way · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Judson Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Be prepared to be wowed by this spacious single level Rolando/La Mesa home! Recently updated this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths offers hardwood floors throughout, large windows, storage & more. Additional features include an open concept kitchen with eat-at granite bar, dining area, large open living room, lots of windows making the home light & bright, newly updated bathrooms and central Heating & Air Conditioning. Entertaining easy with a fully fenced private yard located on a small cul-de-sac. This home has 3 good size rooms, one with ensuite and a separate laundry room including full-sized washer and dryer off the kitchen.

$30 - Utility Charge per person per month for water, sewer & trash
Private Cul-de-Sac Location
Carport with room for storage
Added private parking for additional car
Private fenced yard with room for storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Judson Way have any available units?
4616 Judson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Judson Way have?
Some of 4616 Judson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Judson Way currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Judson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Judson Way pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Judson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4616 Judson Way offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Judson Way offers parking.
Does 4616 Judson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Judson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Judson Way have a pool?
No, 4616 Judson Way does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Judson Way have accessible units?
No, 4616 Judson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Judson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Judson Way has units with dishwashers.
