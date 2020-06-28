4616 Judson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Be prepared to be wowed by this spacious single level Rolando/La Mesa home! Recently updated this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths offers hardwood floors throughout, large windows, storage & more. Additional features include an open concept kitchen with eat-at granite bar, dining area, large open living room, lots of windows making the home light & bright, newly updated bathrooms and central Heating & Air Conditioning. Entertaining easy with a fully fenced private yard located on a small cul-de-sac. This home has 3 good size rooms, one with ensuite and a separate laundry room including full-sized washer and dryer off the kitchen.



$30 - Utility Charge per person per month for water, sewer & trash

Private Cul-de-Sac Location

Carport with room for storage

Added private parking for additional car

Private fenced yard with room for storage